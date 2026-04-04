Puri Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar inventory second phase to begin on April 8

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Puri: The second phase of the historic inventory of the Puri Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar will begin on April 8, 2026, informed the Chief Administrator of the temple, Dr. Arvind Padhi. The inventory process will continue as usual except for Sundays and days marked to observe important rituals.

A 20-member team will carry out the inventory by auditing gold and silver ornaments in both the outer and inner chambers. During the inventory, 3D mapping and digital photography will be used for documentation. The team will use yellow cloth for gold and white for silver.

The process is overseen by a special committee, including officials from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

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It is note worthy to mention that the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar began on March 25, 2026, after 48 years of the last inventory.

The temple administration has made sure that the inventory will not disrupt the daily rituals (niti) or darshan for devotees.