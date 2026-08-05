Puri Jagannath Temple video goes viral again

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Puri: A fresh video allegedly recorded from inside the premises of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri has gone viral on social media again, raising concern over the security arrangements made at the shrine.

The footage, which captures the ritual of changing the flag on the Nilachakra and Patitapaban, was shared from the Instagram account ‘krutika_karpe2017’.

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The video is believed to have been recorded from inside the temple.

It is not the first incident that has taken place. Several photos and videos purportedly taken from inside the temple have surfaced online. Besides, people have been seen making reels in front of the Singhadwara.