Puri Jagannath temple to remain closed from 12am to 11am tomorrow

Puri: As an important piece of information for devotees who are planning to visit Puri Jagannath temple, it shall remain closed for almost 11 hours tomorrow that is on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that, the Puri Jagannath temple will remain closed from 12 am to 11 am tomorrow. The Senapata Lagi ritual will be organized in the temple premises. This shall be followed by the Pahandi Bije preparations for the travel of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the snana mandap for the snana jatra.

The temple shall be out of bounds for common visitors, said reports in this regard. Deva Snana Purnima, also known as Deva Snana Yatra of the deities Shree Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra will be celebrated today, June 22. Detailed reports in this regard awaited.

