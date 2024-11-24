Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for four hours tomorrow

Puri: The public darshan of at the famous Puri Jagannath Temple will remain suspended for four hours tomorrow in view of the ‘Paita Lagi’ rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

As decided by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the public darshan at the 12th century shrine will remain suspended from 5 PM to 9 PM tomorrow.

During the ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual (a sacred thread ritual), the servitors cover the body of the deities with a special silk cloth called ‘Basunga Patta’ on which sandalwood paste will be rubbed subsequently.

This apart, the servitors also present a large amount of rice, dal, various vegetable curries, and assorted cakes to the sibling deities in the Bhoga Mandap Gruha.