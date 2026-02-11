Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for darshan for four hours today

Advertisement

Puri: The Puri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for public darshan for four hours today in view of the Banakalagi Niti of the Holy trinity -Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra. According to Shree Jagannath Temple office, the temple will remain shut for devotees from 6 PM to 10 PM.

The Banakalagi Niti of the Holy Deities usually begins after the completion of the Second Bhog Mandap offering during the Phalguna Krushna Dasami tithi.

As informed by Shree Jagannath Temple office in the X handle, “Phalguna Krushna Dasami tithi, the Banakalagi Niti of the Holy Deities will be performed tomorrow (on Wednesday).

Therefore, after the completion of the Second Bhog Mandap offering, the public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from 6 PM to 10 PM, it added.

Advertisement

Apart from informing about the suspension of public darshan, the temple administration also advised the devotees to plan their visit to the 12th century shrine accordingly.

Banakalagi Niti

The ritual is performed by the Dattamahapatras climb to the Ratna Singhasana and do the Srimukha Sringar. This ritual takes about four hours to complete. During this time all the doors of the temple remain completely closed. The sringar (makeup) done on the face of the three deities is called ‘Banakalagi’ in the temple language. The face of the ho;ly deities will be decorated with natural colours like Hingula, Harital, Conch, Kasturi and Black. After the ritual, the deities were given a bath, after this, the darshan resumes in the temple.