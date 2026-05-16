Puri Jagannath temple to receive a new door made of 3 quintals of bronze for north gate soon

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Puri: The Jagannath temple will soon receive a new door for its north gate in Puri. The new doors, made of Burmese wood covered with bronze, will be installed at the elephant gate or the north gate.

According to sources, the door is huge and is about 13 feet 6 inches in length, and 42 inches 3 feet in width. Meanwhile, the board on the back of the door has a length of 13 feet 10 inches, and the width is 48 inches. Approximately 3 quintals of bronze have been used to make this door.

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The door is being made under the guidance of artisan Pramod Ojha at Barati village near Cuttack. Artisan Pramod Ojha and his associates have been working on the door for the past three months.

The door has been scheduled to be brought to the north gate today and the installation work is also expected to start soon.