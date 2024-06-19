Puri Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar to be opened on July 8, details here

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
ratna bhandar puri
Representational Image

Puri: The Puri Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar is scheduled to be opened on July 8, said reports in this regard on Wednesday.

The news of opening of Ratna Bhandar was informed by Dr. D.B. Garnayak, the Superintendent of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

It is further worth mentioning that the Laser scanning of outer side walls of Ratna bhandar has been done. After examination, the Ratna bhandar will be repaired further informed the ASI Superintendent Dr. D.B. Gadnaik.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Sudeshna Panda 9328 news 58 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

