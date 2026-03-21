Puri: Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar inventory to commence from March 25

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee has announced that the inventory and verification of the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple in Puri will start from March 25. The inventory will be done on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Shukla Saptami.
The counting process will begin during the sacred ‘Mahendra Bela’ between 12:09 PM and 1:45 PM. The exercise will start with the inventory of ornaments kept in the ‘Chalanti’ (movable) Ratna Bhandar, which will be cross-verified with records last prepared in 1978.