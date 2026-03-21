Puri: Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar inventory to commence from March 25

By Sunita
Darshan suspended at Puri Jagannath temple

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Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee has announced that the inventory and verification of the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple in Puri will start from March 25. The inventory will be done on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Shukla Saptami.

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The counting process will begin during the sacred ‘Mahendra Bela’ between 12:09 PM and 1:45 PM. The exercise will start with the inventory of ornaments kept in the ‘Chalanti’ (movable) Ratna Bhandar, which will be cross-verified with records last prepared in 1978.

To ensure transparency and accuracy, the entire process will be documented using videography, photography, and advanced 3D mapping techniques.

For smooth execution, two separate teams—Supervising and Handling—have been constituted. The Supervising Team will be headed by the Chief Administrator and will include two members of the Ratna Bhandar Monitoring Committee along with a temple servitor. The Handling Team will comprise a member of the Temple Management Committee, Pattacharyas, Bhandar Mekap, Deulakaran, other servitors, two goldsmiths, two gemstone experts, and a representative from the Reserve Bank of India.

Officials said gold ornaments will be wrapped in yellow velvet cloth, placed in tin boxes, and secured in chests. Silver ornaments will be wrapped in white or silver-coloured velvet, while other valuables will be preserved using red velvet coverings.

The inventory process will not be conducted on festival days, special rituals, or weekends. As per the directions of the Orissa High Court, the entire exercise is to be completed within three months. The Ratna Bhandar will be opened and sealed in the presence of a magistrate, with keys brought from the treasury, ensuring strict adherence to established protocols.

Also Read: Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath: Darshan in Puri Srimandir to remain closed for 4 hours today

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