Puri: Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar inventory to commence from March 25

To ensure transparency and accuracy, the entire process will be documented using videography, photography, and advanced 3D mapping techniques.

For smooth execution, two separate teams—Supervising and Handling—have been constituted. The Supervising Team will be headed by the Chief Administrator and will include two members of the Ratna Bhandar Monitoring Committee along with a temple servitor. The Handling Team will comprise a member of the Temple Management Committee, Pattacharyas, Bhandar Mekap, Deulakaran, other servitors, two goldsmiths, two gemstone experts, and a representative from the Reserve Bank of India.

Officials said gold ornaments will be wrapped in yellow velvet cloth, placed in tin boxes, and secured in chests. Silver ornaments will be wrapped in white or silver-coloured velvet, while other valuables will be preserved using red velvet coverings.