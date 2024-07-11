Puri Jagannath Temple managing committee submits proposal to govt to open Ratna Bhandar on July 14

Puri: The Puri Srimandir managing committee has submitted a proposal to open the Ratna Bhandar on July 14 to Odisha government.

Vir Vikram Yadav, the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) informed that during the Managing Committee meeting held on Wednesday all members expressed concerns over Tuesday’s mishap during the Adap Mandap bije pahandi.

He further mentioned that a high-level Committee has proposed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for Ratna Bhandar opening and it will be sent to the Odisha government. As per the decision taken during the meeting, the Ratna Bhandar should be opened on July 14 and discussions were held on this agenda.

Notably, after the proposal will be approved by the state government, the treasure Trevor will be opened on July 14.

To open the Ratna Bhandar and inspect the treasure kept in it, a high level committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Justice Biswanath Rath. The committee has taken a decision on the opening of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar. Meanwhile, the list of 16 committee members has been published.

The committee constitute of eminent persons from various fields such as: Dr. CBK Mohanty, Chartered Accountant Rajeev Sahu, Jagdish Mohanty, Swami Pragyanandaji, Puri District Collector and Chief Administrator of Shrimandir are also in the committee. Harihar Hota, Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik, Janardhan Pattjoshi Mahapatra, Jagannath Dasmahapatra, Soumendra Muduli, Madhusudan Sinhari, retired IPS Prakash Mishra, ASI representatives have also been included in the committee.