Puri Jagannath Temple darshan to remain suspended for six hours today

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Puri: The public darshan at the Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for six hours today on the occasion of Vamana Janma ritual.

The special ritual will be observed on Bhadrab Shukla Dwadashi, marking the appearance of Lord Vamana, regarded as the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

As per the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, public darshan is expected to remain closed from around 5 pm to 11 pm.

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After the Madhyanna Dhupa ritual, the Jaya-Vijaya doors of the Srimandir will be closed, following which the Puja Panda servitors will draw a sacred mandala using five-coloured powders at the Bhitara Chandana Argali.

A small golden idol of Vamana will then undergo a ceremonial Mahasnan with Panchamrita, followed by the offering of Sitala Bhoga. The idol will subsequently be worshipped with five traditional offerings after the Garbha Udaka ritual. The birth ritual of Lord Vamana will then be completed by covering the idol with a Khandua cloth.

Meanwhile, the historic Sunia festival will be observed at Srina­har, marking the beginning of another year of the Gajapati Maharaja’s reign.