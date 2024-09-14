Puri Jagannath Temple closed from 5pm to 8pm on September 15, know why

Puri: Bhadraba Shukla Duadashi shall be observed in Puri Jagannath temple on Sunday that is September 15. For this, Bamana Janma ritual shall be held in the temple. The rituals will be done after the madhyana dhoopa. Therefore, public viewing will be closed from 5 pm to 8 pm.

According to religious norms, on this day Lord Vishnu changes his side while in the yogic sleep. As a result Lord Vishnu’s pose is changed. Hence it is said to have been named like this.

According to religious norms, fasting and puja on this day will get rid of all sins and there will be no disturbance in the hose of family.

It is worth mentioning here that, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct inspect the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Puri Jagannath Temple on September 18, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

A 10-member ASI team led by Additional Director General of ASI Janhwij Sharma will carry out the inspection to find out either there is any adverse impact on the 12th century shrine.

The Director and a senior Scientist of the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Joint Director General (Conservation) of the ASI, two structural engineers and one Chemist also have been included in the team.

It is to be noted here that SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Arabinda Padhee after thorough technical inspection using modern technology, requested the ASI to complete the repair and conservation work of the Ratna Bhandar at the earliest possible time.