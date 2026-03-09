Puri Jagannath temple closed for four hours today, Know timings
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has informed that the famous Puri Jagannath temple will remain closed for four hours today.
Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has informed that the famous Puri Jagannath temple will remain closed for four hours today, that is on Monday. According to SJTA, the scared Khasapada Lagi Niti is scheduled to be observed in the premises of the Puri Srimandir today. So, the public darshan shall be prohibited from 6 pm to 10 pm.
Khasapada Lagi Niti is a secret ritual of Lord Jagannath and hence darshan of the deities will remain prohibited during this period.
The ritual is conducted on the Amabasya 14th of the Chaitra month of the Hindu almanac. It is specially conducted Shreepayars (holy feet) of the deities. In the ritual the lords’ feet are covered with white clothes.
To conduct the rituals, the main doors of the temple will be closed after the offering of the second prasad at Bhoga Mandap in the afternoon.