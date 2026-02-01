Puri: Holy Trinity to adorn Gaja Uddharana Besha on Magha Purnima in Jagannath temple

Advertisement

Puri: The holy trinity, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra, will be adorned in the Gaja Uddharana Besha on the auspicious day of Magha Purnima on Sunday. Thousands of devotees have rushed to the Puri’s Srimandir to witness the deities in this sacred avatar.

Following the Madhyanna dhupa ritual, the holy trinity were adorned with the besha atop the Ratna singhasan. In this avatar, Lord Jagannath adorns the Chaturbhuja besha with conch (Sankha), Chakra (discus), Gada (mattock) and Padma (lotus). Lord Balabhadra holds Sankha, Chakra, Hala (plough) and Musala (harrow) as Basudeva. Devi Subhadra holds a lotus flower and rests in the cross legged position like Lord Krishna.

Advertisement

After the Sandhya Dhupa, the deities are served with Khiri and Amalu Prasad. As per mythology, Gajaraja (elephant King) was taking a bath in the Varun lake when a crocodile attacked him. He was injured and sought the help of the Lord to rescue him. Moved by the prayers of his devote, Lord Jagannath rescued the wounded elephant. This is the anecdote behind the Gaja Uddharana besha.