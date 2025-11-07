Puri: Hidden camera seized from man in Srimandira premises, watch

Advertisement

Puri: A hidden camera was seized from a devotee in the Srimandira premises in Puri of Odisha on Friday. The person was near Jagmohan inside the temple when it was found that he was wearing a spectacle with hidden camera.

The person has been identified as Bharat Pandya.

As per information, Bharat Pandya entered the temple with the protocol. However, he was found wearing a spectacle that had a hidden camera in it.

After he was caught, the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) detained him at the ‘Garada’ and then sent to Singhadwara police station.

It is to be reported that earlier also a man had been caught wearing spectacles with a hidden camera. Such incidents have been going on repeatedly but due to the lack of strict laws, no action has been taken against the culprits while dissatisfaction is expressed as it raises security concerns.

In another incident today inside Srimandira, a devotee entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple dressed as a servitor and touched the Ratnasimhasan. He has been detained in the Garada.