Puri: Habisyali registration 2024 to begin from Oct 6: Details

Puri: Habisyali registration 2024 to begin from October 6 under which the registered habisyali women will be provided different benefits in Puri of Odisha.

The month of Kartika is commencing from 18th October. Ahead of that, the habisyali registration will be done starting from 6th October. Online registration for the same will continue till 11th October.

Online registration will be done through the prescribed form through this site edistrict.odisha.gov.in

As per reports, those who are healthy will be kept in the habisyali camp. Priority will be given to newly registered habisyali women.

There will be four camps on behalf of the Puri administration. By 17th October, the habisyalis will be at the centre. Arrangements are being made for about 2500 habisyalis.

The Habishyali scheme was successfully implemented for two years during the previous government. In the Habisyali Yojana, arrangements will be made for the accommodation of the women, their worship, Kartik brata, bathing in the ponds, darshan of the Lord and Mahaprasad.

Due to the possibility of heavy rush of devotees along with pilgrims during the holy month of Kartik, arrangements will be made for crowd control and orderly viewing at the temple.

