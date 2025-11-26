Puri Gundicha temple to re-open for devotees from Dec 1: Timing, entry fee, other details

Advertisement

Puri: The famous Gundicha temple in Puri of Odisha will re-open for devotees from Dec 1. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida earlier today.

However, after reviewing the present status of Gundicha Temple, SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda K Padhee informed about the temple timing, entry fee and other details.

Gundicha Temple will open on a trial basis from the 1st of next month. The ticket price per devotee will be Rs. 10. Entry is free for devotees below 5 years, above 80 years and Divyang devotees.

Gundicha Temple will open for 12 hours every day from 6 am to 6 pm. The Temple will be open only during winter months from November to February from 6 am to 5 pm.

Advertisement

Entry and exit of devotees will be through Singhadwar. Ramp system will be in place for Divyang devotees.

Mobile and shoe stands will be free for devotees.

The members of the Managing committee will assess again soon.