Puri: Gundicha Temple to Open In October for Devotees

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Puri: The famous Gundicha Temple in Puri of Odisha will open very soon for general devotees and pilgrims. A decision in this regard has been taken at the Srimandira Management Committee meeting. The target has been set to open the Gundicha Temple in the first week of October.

Today, Shree Mandir Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, members of the management committee and Srimandira administrative officials visited Gundicha Temple and reviewed the status of the developmental works. The Chief Administrator said that all developmental works inside Gundicha Temple have almost reached the final stage.

The ticket price for darshan will be Rs 10.

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Entry to Gundicha Temple will be completely free for senior citizens and small children. There will be a special darshan arrangement for divyang devotees, elderly persons and women. Ramp facilities are being made for divyang devotees. CCTV installation work is underway for counting of donation boxes in Gundicha Temple.

Devotees usually visit Srimandira for darshan of Mahaprabhu and then come to Gundicha Temple for darshan of Janmabedi. But as Shree Gundicha Temple has been closed for many years, devotees are unable to go inside and are returning disappointed from outside.