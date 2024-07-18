Puri Gajapati Maharaja to be present during opening of Ratna Bhandar!

Puri: The Puri Gajapati Maharaja shall be present during the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir in Puri, said reports on Thursday.

The process for the opening of the Ratna Bhandar has been started. The entire 11-member team has entered the temple. The inner Ratna Bhandar is to be reopened today.

The auspicious time is between 9:51 am and 12:15 pm, said sources in this regard. The key will be brought from the treasury and the inner treasure trove of Lord Jagannath will be opened.

It is worth mentioning that, the previous SOP will be followed. Entry of devotees to the shrine has already been restricted since 8 am today. Apart from the Singhadwara, the other three gates will be closed.

Chief Administrator of SJTA IAS Arabinda Kumar Padhee, informed that the jewels will be transferred from the inner gem to the temporary strongroom.

On the other hand, the enumeration of the jewels in the inner Ratna Bhandar of the temple shall be completed within 30 to 40 days, said the Law Minister. Earlier, in 1978, the enumeration had taken 70 days.

After the opening of the inner Ratna Bhandar today, all the jewels will be kept in a temporary strong room. After that, ASI will be allowed to repair the inner walls of the treasure storage room, said the Law Minister.

Also Read: Inner Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath to be opened on July 18