Puri Gajapati Maharaja requests ISKCON to hold Snana Yatra & Ratha Yatra as per dates sanctioned by scriptures and traditions

Puri: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has written letters to the chairman of the governing body commission, ISKCON Mayapuri and the president of ISKCON temple, Houston, requesting them to hold the Ratha Yatra & Snana Yatra as per dates sanctioned by scriptures and traditions.

“In view of having regard to sacred scriptures, long-established tradition and the religious sentiments of devotees around the world, I urge upon your organization to postpone holding Snana-yatra on 3rd November 2024 and Ratha-yatra on 9th November 2024 and to hold these most holy festivals on the tithis/dates sanctioned by the scriptures and tradition,” the Puri King said in his letter.