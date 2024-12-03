Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb finalises on the date of ISKCON Rath Yatra, see details here

Puri: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) can conduct Rath Yatra in between the second and tenth day of Shukla pakshya of Ashadha month said Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Monday.

In a meeting of the Governing Body Commission (GBC) ISKCON in the presence of its Head Guru Prashad Swami Maharaj held at the palace of Gajapati King, the decision was taken. In the meeting between Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) and ISKCON GBC, Arabind Padhi, Chief Administrator of SJTA, Jitendra Sahu, Niti administrator were present. ISKCON was advised against conducting untimely Rath Yatra as it goes against the tradition.

The ISKCON authorities were strictly warned to conduct Rath Yatra only between the second and tenth day of Shukla pakhya in Ashadha as this is in accordance with our Shastras. Experts from both SJTA and ISKCON will discuss in this matter. The ISKCON authorities will propose this in their upcoming ISKCON GBC meeting in February said sources.

