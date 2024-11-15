Puri: Devotees to be allowed to enter through 4 gates of Srimandira from tomorrow, watch

Puri: Devotees will again be allowed to enter through all the four gates of Singhadwara from tomorrow. The temple administration informed this on Friday.

As per reports, devotees will be allowed to enter the famous Lord Jagannath temple, better known as the Srimandira in the holy city of Puri in Odisha from tomorrow. However, they will be restricted to exit through Singhadwara, the main gate of the temple. They will be allowed to exit through all the other three gates, that is – the Paschima dwara, Uttara Dwara and Dakshina Dwara.

However, the servitors of the Srimandira and their family members are free from any restrictions regarding entry and exit in the temple. They will be allowed to enter through any of the four gates and can exit through any of the four gates.

Earlier, the devotees were entering through all the gates but restrictions had been clamped keeping in view the huge crowd during the holy month of Kartika.

