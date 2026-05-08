Puri: Devotee dies after Jagannath Darshan near Rathakhala

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Puri: In a tragic incident, a devotee collapsed near Rathakhala in Puri of Odisha after having darshan of Lord Jagannath.

The deceased has been identified as Bichitrananda Behera, a resident of CDA-11 area in Cuttack. According to reports, the incident occurred while he was returning after offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple.

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Locals and officials rushed to assist him after he suddenly fell unconscious near Rathakhala. However, he reportedly died on the spot, turning his visit for darshan into his final journey.

Further details regarding the cause of death are yet to be confirmed.