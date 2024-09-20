Puri: Delang Block chairperson loses position for having 3 children, watch

Puri: The Block chairperson of Delang Block in Puri district of Odisha has lost her position for having 3 children. A Court in this district recently dismissed Basanti Sahu, the said chairperson for violating the 2 child norm of the Orissa Panchayat Samiti Act.

As per reports, Basanti Sahu was elected as the Harirajpur Panchayat Samiti member in the 2022 Panchayat elections. She was then elected as the Block Chairperson of Delang Block.

However, on 25-03-2022, one Ramadevi Raut Roy brought allegations against Sahu that she is violating the 2 child norm of the Orissa Panchayat Act as she has 3 children.

Since then, the matter was on trial in the Court. The Senior Civil Judge cum Election Tribunal Court on Thursday issued a verdict in which the Court held that the Sahu should be dismissed from the position of Delang Block chairperson as well as Harirajpur Samiti Sabhya for violating the norm as provided in the Orissa Panchayat Samiti Act, 1959 Section 45 (V).

It is to be noted that section 45 of the Orissa Panchayat Samiti Act, 1959 prescribes about disqualification for becoming a member and continuing as a member. The Section 45 (V) prescribes that a member is disqualified if he/she has more than two children.

Along with dismissal of BJD’s Basanti Sahu as Delang Block chairperson the court held that Manorama Routray will hold that position.

Reacting over dismissal of Sahu, her lawyer said that he will move to the upper court against the said verdict.

On the other hand, Routray’s lawyer said, “We are victorious today and we have got justice.”

