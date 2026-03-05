Puri: Darshan suspended for four hours at Jagannath Temple today

Advertisement

Puri: Darshan at the Jagannath Temple will remain suspended for four hours today due to the special ritual of Banakalagi (preparatory adornment of the deity).

According to temple administration, the Banakalagi ritual will begin after the conclusion of the Second Bhogamandap offering. As this is a confidential ritual, public darshan will not be allowed during this time. The restriction on darshan will be in effect from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

After the midday incense ceremony, the Dattamahapatra sevaks will perform the Banakalagi ritual on the Ratnabedi. The deity’s face will be adorned with natural colors including hingula, haritala , conch, musk, and black pigments. Following the Banakalagi ritual, the deity will be given a ceremonial bath (Mahasnan), after which public darshan will resume.

The temple administration has issued this schedule to inform devotees in advance.

