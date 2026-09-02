Puri: Darshan at Srimandira to remain closed for 4.5 hours today, check details

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Puri: Darshan at Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha will remain closed for 4.5 hours today. During this hour the special niti of Rekha Panchami will be executed. Hence, today the darshan of the Lord will remain closed from 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM in the afternoon.

Today is Bhadraba Krushna Paksha Panchami, the sacred Rahu Rekha Lagi Niti of Mahaprabhu will be performed.

What is Rahu Rekha:

Rahu Rekha is a golden circular ring that is adorned on all four sides of the Srimukha of the deities. During this special ritual, darshan of the deities remains restricted.

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The Daitapati servitors will perform this special seva.

As per the temple schedule, after the completion of the first Bhoga Mandapa Niti, preparations for the Rahu Rekha Lagi Niti will begin.

Hence, today the darshan of the Lord will remain closed from 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM in the afternoon. After the Rahu Rekha Lagi ritual is over, Mahasnana Niti will be performed and then regular darshan will resume.

It is to be noted that this Rahu Rekha had been removed from the mastak of Shree Jiu during Rath Yatra time. During Snana Purnima, due to excessive bathing, when Shree Jiu was suffering from fever (Anasara), the Daitapati servitors had removed the Rahu Rekha from His head.