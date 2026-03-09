Puri Court receives bomb threat via email in Odisha

Advertisement

Puri: A bomb threat was sent to the district judge court in Puri via emails on Monday. The email triggered panic and heightened security at the district judge court in Puri. Upon receiving the bomb threat email, the police promptly carried out evacuations and extensive search operations across the court premises.

Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to conduct thorough searches of court buildings and surrounding areas. The sudden alerts triggered panic among lawyers, litigants and court staff.

All court activities have been stopped. Security has been increased in the court premises after the mail arrived. Earlier on February 6, a bomb threat was also received at the Puri court.