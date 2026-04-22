Puri: Construction of chariots has begun for world-famous Rath Yatra, first wheel construction going on

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Puri: Construction of chariots has begun for the world-famous Rath Yatra 2026. The chariot builders and the Karati Servitors of the three chariots have measured and rolled the Phashi wood meant for the three chariots, handed it over to the chief Maharana, and prepared the Taldhwaja Chali, Darpadalana Chali, and Nandighosha Chali.

After marking the circumference of the Tumba wood, the Sutar Maharana Sevakas of the three chariots have begun shaping it into cylindrical shape using axes to construct the Tumbas.

Meanwhile, blacksmiths are preparing the iron shafts for the three chariots at the temporary blacksmith workshop in Dolavedi. Work on the wheels of the three chariots has been taken up first.

On the other hand, the Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath began on Akshaya Tritiya in Puri. In Kali Yuga, the Lord, who conducts His divine play like a human, goes on a boat ride to seek respite from the intense heat.

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After the Dwipahara (Afternoon) Dhupa offering is completed in the temple, the deities will be taken out in a procession. The movable (representative) idols — Madan Mohan, Ram, Krishna, Sridevi, Bhudevi, and the five Mahadevas of Shree Kshetra — will be carried in palanquins to Narendra Pushkarini for the boat ride.

Ramakrishna will be seated in the Nanda Chapa (boat), while Madan Mohan will be seated in the Bhadra Chapa to enjoy water sports/ boat ride. This yatra is observed for 42 days, comprising 21 days of Bahara Chandan Yatra and 21 days of Bhitara Chandan Yatra.

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