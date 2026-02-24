Puri: Chhatishanijog meeting today, Srimandira rituals to be completed before lunar eclipse

Advertisement

Puri: An important meeting of Puri Jagannath temple’s Chhatisanijog Committee is scheduled to be held at 5 PM today. The meeting will be chaired by Arabinda Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA). The ritual timings for upcoming festivals at the temple are to be finalized in this meeting today.

The agenda includes detailed scheduling for rituals for ‘Mendhapodi’ on March 2 and Dola Purnima on March 3. Dola Purnima is coinciding with the lunar eclipse this year. This calls for a specialized set of rituals for the deities. These rituals will be completed 9 hours before the commencement of the lunar eclipse.

Advertisement

The temple rituals are prohibited after 06:08 AM on Dola Purnima on March 3 due to the eclipse, so the temple doors will be opened in the late hours on March 2. The exact timing of this will be decided in the joint meeting.

On Dola Purnima, the Suna Besha and Dola Bedi Bije rituals, where the deities will be taken to the ‘Dolabedi’, will be conducted at night, instead of during the day.

The joint meeting will also discuss the timeline for this ritual. Due to the eclipse, these ceremonies, which traditionally take place during the day, are expected to be shifted to the night.