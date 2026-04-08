Puri: Chariot construction for Rath Yatra 2026 to begin on Akshay Trutiya, April 20, watch

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Puri: On the holy Akshay Trutiya on April 20, the construction of chariots for the world famous Rath Yatra 2026 will commence. Along with this, the 21-day Bahara (external) Chandana Jatra will also begin on this day.

The schedule was finalized in the Chhatisha Niyog meeting held at the Shrimandir office yesterday evening under the leadership of Shrimandira’s Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee. The schedule finalized by the Niyog sub-committee was approved in the Chhatisha Niyog meeting.

The meeting discussed how devotees can have a hassle-free darshan.

According to the schedule, the ‘Dwadasha Yatra’ and ‘Nakshatra Bandapana’ will be held on Akshaya Trutiya at 3 pm. The representative idols will be taken to the Bimana (palanquin) at 3:30 pm. The ‘Ratha Angyamala’ will come at 4 pm and then the procession will begin.

It has been scheduled for the Chandan Thakur’s Bahuda Bije at 10 pm.

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Today, the second phase of the inventory of the gems and jewellery in the outer Ratnabhandar of the temple will begin.

Apart from this, on 14 April, on the occasion of the Odia New Year, the new Ratna Palanka of Mahaprabhu will be used. It will be used after the new Ratna Palankas will be sanctified (Sanskara). Three new Ratna Palankas have been made and silver has been plated in it.

Watch the video here: