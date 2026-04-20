Puri: Chariot construction for Rath Yatra 2026 begins following puja, watch

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Puri: The chariot construction for Rath Yatra 2026 has begun in the Ratha Yard on the Grand road of Puri in Odisha for Rath Yatra 2026. The construction begins on the Akshay Tritiya day, the third day of the month of Baisakha which is considered auspicious for beginning of Rath construction of Lord Jagannath and the sibling deities.

As per reports, three 12-foot long Dhaura wood logs were lying barricaded in front of the administration office of the Srimandira. The temple’s priests, Rajgurus and Shotriya Brahmins performed the puja as per the ‘Vanajaga’ bidhi.

The axe was worshipped with the Mahakali mantra as per the Tantra Vidhi. At 4 pm, three Puja Pandas came to the Ratha Khala carrying three garlands of order (Agyanmala).

Amidst the chanting of mantras, the Viswakarmas started the construction of the chariot using the said wood in accordance with the traditional rituals.

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The chariot will be built according to the (Ratha Sanhita) chariot code and the art of chariot construction. The main types of wood used in the construction of chariots are Phasi, Asana, Dhaura, Shimili, Paladhua, Mahanimba, Gambhari, Mai, Kadamba, and Debadaru.

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