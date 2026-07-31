Puri: Bomb Attack on Meat Trader’s House over Old Enmity

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Gop: A meat trader’s house in Gop area in Puri district of Odisha was targeted in a bomb attack late at night yesterday. The house of Sk. Talim, a meat vendor was attacked by miscreants.

According to reports, Talim and his family were asleep when two bombs were hurled at their house. The miscreants fled the spot immediately after the attack. The blast was so loud that the entire locality was shaken.

The window panes of the house were shattered in the explosion. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

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Police suspect the attack was carried out due to old business rivalry. Gop Police reached the spot and have launched an investigation.

Several materials have been seized from the blast site. A forensic team is also assisting in the probe. Based on preliminary investigation, police suspect the attack is linked to business enmity. However, police said all possible angles are being looked into.

A special team has been formed to identify and arrest the miscreants involved in the attack.