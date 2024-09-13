Puri: ASI to inspect Srimandira Ratna Bhandara on Sept 18, temple to be shut for devotees from 1 pm, watch

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team will inspect the Ratna Bhandara of Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha on September 18, 2024. Hence, devotees will be barred from darshan of the deities from 1 pm on this day. However, Mahaprasad will be available. The Srimandira administration has been informed by ASI in this regard.

This initial inspection and technical inspection will be held after the approval of the State Government. This will be as per the SOP approved by the State Govt.

The inspection will be conducted under the leadership of the Additional Director General of ASI. For this, the chief administrator of Srimandira Dr. Arvind Padhi has ordered to review all preparations and take necessary steps.

On September 17 night, the doors of the temple will be open at 2:00 am (the dwarafita ritual will be held at 2 am). The Mangala Alati will be held at 3 am.

Thereafter, on 18th September public visit of the temple will be banned from 1 pm till the end of the inspection.

However, Mahaprasada, the holy offering of the deities will be available for devotees. Interested devotees can buy Mahaprasad after entering the temple through the Singhadwara entrance and then crossing the Baisi Pabaccha (22 steps staircase) by the side of which Mahaprasada will be available at the Ananda Bazara and then exit the temple via the north door (Uttara Dwara).

Earlier, all the jewelery from the outer and inner Ratna Bhandara have been shifted to the temporary strong room as per the SOP approved by the state government. The management of the temple later requested the ASI to take over the maintenance and repair works of Ratna Bhandara.

However, a survey was requested using the latest technology before the renovation. ASI was requested to ensure that there is no adverse impact on the temple.

The Srimandira Administrator has requested ASI to complete the renovation work of the Ratna Bhandara at the earliest after doing a thorough and professional inspection.

Watch the video here: