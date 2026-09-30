Puri: After 6 years, Gundicha Temple reopens for devotees

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Puri: The six-year-long wait has come to an end as Gundicha Temple in Puri opened doors for the devotees today. The temple opened at 7.30 AM and devotees were allowed inside for darshan.

According to the new arrangement, devotees will be allowed from 6 AM to 5 PM for darshan. For the first three days, entry will be free of cost. Thereafter, devotees will have to purchase a ₹10 ticket to enter the temple.

All devotees will enter through Singhadwara. With the goal of providing convenience to the devotees, arrangements for depositing mobile phones and footwear have also been made for the devotees. This facility will be given free of cost.

Aged persons above 80 years, children below five years and persons with disabilities will not be subjected to buy a ticket. Separate queues have been arranged for persons with disabilities, women and senior citizens.

Devotees will be allowed to proceed through the Singhadwara up to the inner wooden barrier (Bhitar Katha) of the temple, from where they can have darshan of Mahaprabhu’s Janmabedi. Both entry and exit have been arranged through the same gate.

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Devotee entry to Gundicha temple has been stopped since 2020 owing to the covid pandemic. Devotees were not allowed to enter the temple even after the pandemic was over till today.

The reopening of temple has put an end to the 6 year long wait.

Watch the video here: