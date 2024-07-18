Puri: Adhara Pana rituals concludes, Holy Trinity’s Niladri Bije tomorrow

Puri: The ‘Adhara Pana’ rituals of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra concluded atop their respective chariots parked near the Lion’s Gate (Singhadwar) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday.

Lakhs of devotees witnessed the Adharapana ritual of the deities, which is performed on the Dwadashi (12th) day of the world famous Rath Yatra. It is observed on Asadha Shukla Pakhya Dwadashi tithi after the ‘Suna Besha’.

Adharapana is a sweet-scented juice made of milk, sugar, cheese, banana, camphor, nuts and black pepper. Besides these ingredients, other herbal plant extracts including tulsi (holy basil) are also mixed into the drink.

On this occasion, the Adharapana was offered to the three deities on their respective chariots in big cylindrical earthen pots. And then the three pots were broken so that the Parswa Devas and Devis (side deities) of the chariot as well as the evil spirits can get Adharapana.

The Niladri Bije, the home coming ceremony of the deities will be held tomorrow. As per the tradition, the deities, one after the other, are taken inside the main temple, via Jay Vijaya entrance, from their respective chariots with a ceremonial procession called ‘Goti Pahandi’.