Puri: 2 Tourists Drown While Bathing at Beach, watch

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Puri: In another drowning case at Puri Sea beach, at least two tourists drowned in the sea beach in Puri of Odisha on Monday while they were taking bathe.

The identity of the deceased tourists is yet to be ascertained.

As per the information received, people including tourists were taking bathe at the sea beach of Puri today. Two tourists were somehow swept away by strong sea currents and pulled towards the deep sea.

Observing this the alert lifeguards jumped into the water braved into the deep sea amid high waves and rescued the two. They then rushed them to the district headquarter hospital for treatment. However, by then the two tourists had succumbed to the drowning. The doctors there examined them and pronounced dead.

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The incident highlights the importance of caution while swimming in the sea, especially during strong currents.

Watch the video here: