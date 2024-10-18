Puri: 140 unregistered Habishyalis to be registered, allowed at Brundavati Nivas basement, watch

Puri: Kartika Brata has been started from tomorrow. Habishyali women have come to Puri. The registered Habishayalis have started the brata while there was problem regarding the unregistered habishaylis. However, now the district administration has started efforts to address this issue.

As per reports, efforts have been started to allow accommodation for the unregistered habishyalis. At least 140 habishyalis will reportedly be allowed to stay in the basement of Brundavati Nivas in Puri. By today, after everything get settled, the unregistered habishyalis will be registered and they will be provided accommodation, said Puri Collector.

Earlier today, a few habishyalis fell ill at the Vrindabati Niwas due to scorching heat. Volunteers present there rescued them and admitted to the hospital. This has probably happened due to heat wave condition and high humidity. The habishyali who fell ill has been identified as Sashi Rekha of Bari area in Jajpur district. She has been admitted to the hospital after first aid.

