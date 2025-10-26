Pug marks of tiger spotted in Mayurbhanj reserved forest

Advertisement

Karanjia: The villagers of Kaliajiani village under Thakurmunda range in Mayurbhanj district have allegedly spotted a tiger in the reserved forest.

The locals are panicking in the Hatigoda and Salei beda Gram Panchayat. The forest department officials inspected the area and found the pug marks that resembled a tiger.

The officials installed trap cameras in the forest to keep a tab on the tiger’s movements.

According to information, the tiger had come from the Similipal core area.

The locals are panicking after they heard about the presence of a tiger.