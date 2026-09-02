PUCC Fine Reduced In Odisha: Rs 10,000 Penalty Slashed To Rs 6,000, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for vehicle owners, the Odisha government has reduced the PUCC fine. The penalty has been reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 6,000.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena made the big announcement today.

New Fine Structure:

For Two-wheelers: Rs 1,000 fine for first-time violation and Rs 2,000 for second-time violation.

For Four-wheelers: Rs 2,000 fine for first-time violation.

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The Minister said that all vehicle rules must be followed and it is mandatory to have vehicle pollution papers (PUCC). Strict decisions have been taken to avoid accidents.

Earlier, while many other states had fixed Rs 1,000 as fine for first-time PUCC violation and Rs 2,000 for second-time violation for the same vehicle, the Odisha government had imposed a hefty fine of Rs 10,000.

After automatic challans started getting deducted at various toll gates for this, there was strong resentment among the public. Following this, the State Transport Department had announced that the fine amount would be reduced.

Watch the video here: