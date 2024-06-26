Public grievance hearing in Odisha to resume from July 1

Bhubaneswar: The Monday public grievances and joint hearing in Odisha will resume from July 1 following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), General Administration and Public Grievance, Surendra Kumar, has written a letter in this regard to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Commissioner-cum-Secretaries, all departments, all heads of departments, all the collectors & DMs. Superintendents of Police (SPs).

“I am directed to invite a reference to the subject cited above and say that hearing of Monday Public grievance in all departments of government, heads of departments and joint hearing of public grievance held by collectors and superintendents of Police in their respective districts has been resumed w.e.f 01.07.2014 on the orders of the Hon’ble Chief Minister,” read the letter adding that it is to emphasize here that all the grievance received in the hearing must be registered on the Jana Sunani portal for record.

