Public Grievance Cell of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to begin from July 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will reportedly begin to hear public grievances from July 1 at the CM’s grievance cell in Unit 5. The grievance will be heard starting from 11 am while the registration can be made from 9 am.

Surendra Kumar, Secretary to the General Administration Department, Government of Odisha took stock of the venue and situation ahead of the grievance cell.

In this regard he also discussed with the concerned officers to achieve smooth conduct of the public grievance hearing by the CM. Barricade arrangement will be there for disciplined public grievance hearing.

As per reports, all the arrangement will be finished within two days. Directives have been issued regarding this. Besides, he also visited the CM residence and asked to finish pending work at the earliest.