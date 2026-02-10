Public darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple to be suspended for four hours tomorrow

Puri: The public darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple will be suspended for four hours tomorrow in view of the Banakalagi Niti of the Holy Deities.

As informed by Shree Jagannath Temple office in the X handle, Phalguna Krushna Dasami tithi, the Banakalagi Niti of the Holy Deities will be performed tomorrow (on Wednesday).

Therefore, after the completion of the Second Bhog Mandap offering, the public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from 6 PM to 10 PM, it added.

Apart from informing about the suspension of public darshan, the temple administration also advised the devotees to plan their visit to the 12th century shrine accordingly.