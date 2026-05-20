Public darshan at Puri Jagannath temple to remain temporarily suspended today

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Puri: The public darshan at the world famous Puri Jagannath temple will remain temporarily suspended for four hours today, informed the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA).

According to the SJTA, the Banakalagi Niti of the Holy Deities will be performed as today is the Jyeshtha Krushna Chaturthi Tithi. Therefore, after the completion of the Second Bhog Mandap offering, public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Devotees visiting the pilgrim city will make their plan accordingly so that they won’t be affected by temporary suspension of the public darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

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It is to be noted here that the Banakalagi ritual, as per tradition, is performed either on Wednesdays or Thursdays. This secret ritual of the Holy Deities is performed by closing all the doors of the temple after the Dwipahara Dhupa.