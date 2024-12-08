Public attack police personnel in Tusra Thana premises in Balangir district, watch

Tusra: Alleging biased action in a certain case, public on Sunday ran into the Police Station premises in Tusra in Balangir district of Odisha and allegedly beat up police personnel.

As per reports a group of people alleged that Police took biased action in a criminal case. They complained that Police intentionally took action against one side of the case.

Being aggrieved by this, hundreds of youth and women on Sunday ran into the Police Station and attacked police personnel.

Further reports awaited.

