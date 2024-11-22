Proud moment for AIIMS Bhubaneswar! Senior Resident Dr. Manita Tamang honoured with UC Chakroborty Award

Bhubaneswar: In a moment of pride for AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Manita Tamang, a final-year Senior Resident from the Department of Pediatric Surgery, has been awarded the prestigious UC Chakroborty Award at the recently concluded IAPSCON 2024 held at AIIMS Rishikesh. This prestigious honour is considered the pinnacle of recognition for outstanding research by Pediatric Surgery residents across India.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, felicitated Dr. Manita Tamang during a special ceremony. While congratulating her, Dr. Biswas remarked, “Achievements like these not only recognise the dedication and hard work of our young doctors but also bring immense pride to our institute. Dr. Manita’s remarkable accomplishment will inspire many budding medical professionals to aim for excellence.”

The UC Chakroborty Award is determined by a distinguished committee comprising the Chief Editor of the Journal of the Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons and other eminent experts in the field. Out of numerous applications nationwide, only seven candidates were shortlisted to compete, making Dr. Manita’s victory a testament to her exceptional research and dedication.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Head of the Pediatric Surgery Department Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, and distinguished faculty members Dr. Subrat Kumar Sahu, Dr. B. B. Tripathy, and Dr. Aditya Manekar.

Dr. Manita’s achievement is a shining example of perseverance, innovation, and commitment to advancing pediatric surgical care. Her groundbreaking research not only elevates the standards of the medical community but also reinforces AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s position as a hub of excellence in healthcare and medical education.