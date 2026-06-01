Protesting women consume poison after police picks them in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, two women consumed poison after they were picked up by police while protesting at the Lower PMG in the State Capital City today.

According to reports, two women namely Bigyani Panda and Manshi Behera of Banapur area were staging a protest near the PMG Square.

They were protesting over police inaction to their complaints.

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However, they consumed pesticides when cops prevented from protesting.

Both Bigyani and Manshi were rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment as their conditions deteriorated.

Till the filing of this reports, their health conditions is said to be stable.