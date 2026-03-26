Protest erupts at Cuttack SCB hospital over patient death, doctor assaulted, watch

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Cuttack: A heated protest broke out at the nephrology department of SCB Hospital in Cuttack in Odisha, following the death of a patient allegedly due to medical negligence.

The patient’s relatives claimed that despite repeated calls, the doctor failed to attend to the patient, leading to his demise. Angry family members assaulted the doctor on duty, prompting police intervention.

The deceased patient had been referred to SCB Hospital from Bhubaneswar for treatment. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

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This is not an isolated incident; similar protests erupted at Bhubaneswar’s Capital Hospital just two days ago, where a child’s death was due to wrong injection.

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