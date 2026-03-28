Protest Erupts at Bhubaneswar Gas Agency Over Non-Delivery of Cylinders Despite OTP Receipt

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Bhubaneswar: Consumers in the Capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, have complained that they are booking gas cylinder and also are receiving OTP. However, the gas cylinder is not being delivered to them while messages are coming that the cylinder has been delivered.

They have further said that even the subsidy money is being credited to their accounts, but they are not receiving any gas cylinder.

As a result, they have staged protest against the gas agency along with empty gas cylinders in front of the agency.

They have questioned where their booked cylinders are being delivered. They have alleged that the gas agency is neither delivering at home nor at the gas counter. They alleged that the Gas Agency is going somewhere else after locking the shop.

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However, people have alleged that the agencies are selling all these gas cylinders in black. No clear information has been received from the agency regarding the gas problem.

On the other hand, a big meeting held in Delhi regarding the gas supply problem. Ministers of 9 states will be present in this meeting. Odisha’s Supply minister Krishna Patra has joined the meeting, which is being chaired by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Watch the video here: