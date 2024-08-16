Protest against headmaster in Sundargarh on streets for alleged sexual misconduct

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, there has been a mega protest against a headmaster in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Friday. The protest took place on the streets by the female students for his alleged sexual misconduct towards them.

The students have brought allegations of misconduct against the headmaster. Students took to the streets demanding action. The incident took place in the higher secondary school of Balisahi of Sundargarh district.

According to reports, since a long time the said headmaster had been abusing the students, sexually harassing them by making obscene gestures and touching them, but the students did not protest in fear. Later however they complained and no action was taken in this regard.

Students of classes 9 and 10 blocked the road today in protest demanding action against the headmaster. As a result, hundreds of vehicles were stuck on both sides of the Balishankara-Chhattisgarh road. Traffic has come to a complete standstill.

However, while the protest of the students continued on the road, there was no response from the headmaster or the authorities. Later the Tehsildar and Talsara police officers reached the spot and explained to the students. Detailed reports awaited.