Property worth more than Rs 1 crore looted from house in Odisha’s Sundargarh, watch

Advertisement

Bonai: Property worth more than Rs 1 crore was looted in late last night in the Sundargarh district of Odisha. The loot took place in Bonai.

As per information, four masked and armed robbers came to the house of the owner of Rashmi Electrical Trader in Bonai yesterday late at night. They beat up the servant who was sleeping downstairs and tied him up. They pointed a gun at him and asked him to call the house owners to open the door lest they would kill him.

The servant, under duress, called the owner’s wife, claiming to have a stomach ache and requesting medicine. When the wife and daughter opened the door, the robbers entered the house, tied them up, and demanded keys. Threatening to harm the daughter, they obtained the keys and stole gold ornaments and property worth over Rs 1 crore, including Rs 25 lakh meant for a moneylender.

Advertisement

The loot continued for about 3 hours. After informing the police in the morning, the police reached the spot and started investigation.

Watch the video here: