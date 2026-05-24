WATCH: Massive blaze erupts in Jaleswar, Property worth 5 crore gutted

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Balasore: A massive fire broke out at Paschimward Market under Jaleswar police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district late on Saturday night. More than 25 shops were gutted in the massive blaze.

The blaze reduced 25 shops to ashes, with property worth over Rs 5 crore feared destroyed in the incident.

According to reports, shopkeepers had closed their establishments and returned home when the fire suddenly erupted late at night. The blaze quickly spread across the market area, causing extensive damage to several shops.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the flames under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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On receiving information, Jaleswar Police reached the scene and have started an investigation into the incident.

Notably, a similar fire incident had occurred a few days ago in the Rasulgarh area under Bhubaneswar’s Mancheswar police limits. Where a tyre shop had caught fire unexpectedly, leading to major property damage. Thick black smoke from the burning tyres had engulfed the entire area, creating panic among local residents.

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